HOUSE OF THE DAY: Late Investor Martin Zweig's Magnificent Penthouse Now Selling For A Discounted $US95 Million

The penthouse of New York City’s Pierre Hotel hit the market for a record$125 million in late April.

But the property, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, has yet to find a buyer, and recently had its price slashed by 24% to $US95 million, according to The New York Daily News.

Zweig initially listed the apartment for $US70 million in 2007 but later pulled the listing; he died in February.

The apartment encompasses three floors and was originally the hotel’s ballroom.

The 16-room spread is listed with Sotheby’s International Realty.

