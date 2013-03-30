Late Investor Martin Zweig's Penthouse Hits The Market For A Record $125 Million

Weeks after it was rumoured to be headed for market, we now know that late investor Martin Zweig’s legendary penthouse apartment atop the Pierre in New York City will be listed for $125 million, the New York Times’ Robin Finn reports.



While the listing has yet to appear, the $125 million price tag makes it the most expensive home for sale in New York City. It narrowly beats a midtown apartment owned by Steve Cohen, which the SAC honcho is reportedly selling for $115 million.

So what does $125 million buy you at the fabled hotel?

According to Finn, the penthouse is “a triplex confection graced by a grand black-marble staircase, arched cathedral windows that replicate a Versailles chapel, 23-foot ceilings, and fireplaces embraced by mantels designed in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.”

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, 360-degree views of Manhattan, and multiple terraces, a rarity in Manhattan real estate.

Zweig, a stock investor, investment advisor, and financial analyst, died in February.

He paid $21.5 million for the penthouse back in 1999, setting a real estate record at the time. He tried — but failed — to sell it for $70 million several years ago, according to Curbed NY.

The New York Times has some photos of the apartment’s interior; you can see them here. Elizabeth Lee Sample, Brenda S. Powers, and Serena Boardman of Sothebys International Realty have the listing.

Ex-Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill’s penthouse at 15 Central Park West sold last year for a record $88 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.