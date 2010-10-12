"Don't Bet Against America," The FT's Martin Wolf Says

Martin Wolf of the Financial Times told Tech Ticker, “don’t bet against the U.S.” but cautioned that the U.S. won’t have the growth that emerging markets have.



Wolf is confident in the U.S. in the medium to long-run, but says it won’t grow more than 3% per year. China and India have the chance to grow 8-10% per year.

Wolf says that the U.S. is, therefore, in “relative decline.”

Gillian Tett, also of the Financial Times, is concerned about potential rollover difficulties in U.S. debt. She explains that that means a short term panic in the U.S. could cause serious problems and suggests the U.S. government should be “pretty concerned” about that short-term debt problem.



