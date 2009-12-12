Martin Whitman's Third Avenue: Up 41% YTD, Buying CIT Notes, And Uber-Bullish On Asia

Investing guru Martin Whitman released his Third Avenue Management Q409 investor letter last week.



MarketFolly obtained a copy of it.

Here are some key points to emphasise:

Whitman has bet on MBIA Inc. (MBI) and has thus suffered losses from it.

Distressed companies are a trend in the Third Avenue Value Fund.

Whitman made a big bet on CIT notes

Over 59% of fund assets are invested in East Asia.

Overall, the Third Avenue Value Fund is up 41% YTD. Not too shabby!

Below, the letter in its entirety, courtesy of Market Folly:

ThirdAvenue-Q409



