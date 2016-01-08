Martin Shkreli's $45 million E*Trade account was used to secure his $5 million bond

AP Images Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, after being taken into custody following a securities probe.

Former hedge fund manager-turned-pharma entrepreneur Martin Shkreli used his E*Trade brokerage account as security for his $5 million bond, according to new court documents.

As of January 6, the account had $45 million in assets, the filing said.

The filing says that Shkreli cannot sell or transfer the funds from the account.

If assets fall below $5 million in the account, E*Trade is supposed to notify the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York within a day.

Shkreli, 32, was arrested on December 17 by federal authorities on charges of securities fraud involving his former hedge fund, MSMB Capital, and Retrophin, the publicly traded biotech company he founded in 2011 and led until September 2014, when he was ousted by the board as CEO.

Prosecutors alleged that Shkreli carried out three interrelated fraudulent schemes by money from Retrophin to repay investors in MSMB Capital. US Attorney Robert Capers said that his alleged transactions were “like a Ponzi scheme.”

Shkreli faces seven counts, including two counts of securities fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the indictment.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has Tweeted he’s “confident” that he “will prevail.” He was set free on $5 million bond.

Shkreli gained notoriety in September after his biopharma startup, Turing Pharmaceuticals, acquired the rights of Daraprim, a decades-old antiparasitic drug used to treat toxoplasmosis, and immediately hiked the price from $13.50 to $750 a pill.

On December 18, Turing replaced Shkreli as its CEO. On December 21, KaloBios terminated Shkreli as its CEO.

Bloomberg was first to report the terms of the bail.

Here’s the filing:

