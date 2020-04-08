'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli wants to be released from prison so he can work on a coronavirus cure

AP Images Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, after being taken into custody following a securities probe.

Infamous “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, who is serving seven years in prison for defrauding investors, has asked to be temporarily released to help find a cure for COVID-19.

Shkreli, a biotech entrepreneur, published an 11-page scientific paper on his pharmaceutical company’s website, in which he says he’s more qualified than most to research the virus.

Shkreli gained notoriety after increasing the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim from $US13.50 a tablet to $US750 a tablet overnight. He called his biotech peers’ reactions to the coronavirus “inadequate.”

Shkreli, a biotech entrepreneur serving seven years in prison for defrauding investors out of $US10 million, asked to be temporarily released for three months in an 11-page scientific paper posted on his pharmaceutical company’s website.

He argues that a three-month furloughed release would allow him to help develop a cure for COVID-19, which has killed thousands of people across the world.

“As a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur, having purchased multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates, filed numerous INDs and clinical trial applications, I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development from molecule creation and hypothesis generation, to preclinical assessments and clinical trial design/target engagement demonstration, and manufacturing/synthesis and global logistics and deployment of medicines,” the statement read.

Shkreli, who gained notoriety after increasing the price of the life-saving anti-parasitic drug Daraprim from $US13.50 a tablet to $US750 a tablet overnight, says in his letter that the “industry response to COVID-19 is inadequate.”

“All biopharmaceutical companies should be responding with all resources to combat this health emergency,” he added.

Shkreli is being held at a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to be released in 2023, according to The New York Post.

He calls himself a “citizen scientist” in his newly published scientific paper, saying he would not expect to profit “in any way, shape, or form” from coronavirus treatments.

The paper was co-authored by Maureen Lohry and James Rondina, who also identify as “citizen scientists,” and Kevin Mulleady, who prosecutors say was a co-conspirator in Shkreli’s case, The New York Post reported.

Shkreli’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, told Newsweek that he plans to formally request a furloughed release soon.

“Mr. Shkreli has prepared a coronavirus research proposal, which, if accurate could help scientists and doctors better understand how to deal with the coronavirus that is killing so many people,” he said. “We will be requesting a three-month furlough so that he could do his research in a laboratory under strict supervision.”

