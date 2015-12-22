Martin Shkreli has been terminated

AP ImagesMartin Shkreli being escorted by law-enforcement agents in New York on Thursday after being taken into custody following a securities investigation.
Martin Shkreli has been fired as CEO of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals and resigned from his position on its board, according to a company statement on Monday.
Last Thursday, Shkreli was arrested on charges of securities fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.
KaloBios said in its release that Tony Chase, a member of the board, has resigned as well.
KaloBios did not name an interim CEO.
Shkreli joined KaloBios in November after acquiring 70% of the company. On the day of his arrest, the stock dropped 50% before being halted.
