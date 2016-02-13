Martin Shkreli offered Kanye West $10 million to not release his newest album

Martin Shkreli; America’s hated “pharma bro” who price-gouged a life-saving AIDS drug, was caught with securities fraud charges, and then laughed about it before Congress; has written an offer letter to Kanye West requesting that he withhold the public release of his newest album “The Life of Pablo,” in exchange for $10 million.

