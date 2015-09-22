A pharma CEO just jacked up the price of a 62-year-old drug by $736 a pill, and he's responding to critics on Twitter with Eminem quotes

Martin Shkreli, the hedge-fund-manager-turned-pharmaceutical-CEO, is in hot water after raising the price of the anti-parasite medication Daraprim from $US13.50 a pill to $US750.

Turing, which Shkreli founded in February, bought the US marketing rights to the drug in August. Shkreli told Bloomberg TV he hiked up the prices because his company “need[ed] to turn a profit on the drug.”

It’s common practice for drug companies to set the prices for their new products. What puts Turing in the spotlight is that this is a vastly different price on a drug that’s been around for six decades.

The New York Times reported the news on Sunday, bringing up criticism to the choice to raise the drug’s price.

Shortly afterwards, Shkreli tweeted out a line of Eminem lyrics:

http://t.co/co6Fmwk3XXAnd it seems like the media immediately points a finger at meSo I point one back at em, but not the index or pinkie

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 21, 2015

Apart from the edgy Eminem lyrics, Shkreli’s other tweets are pretty fantastic, like this killer humblebrag.

I donated a total of $US5,000,000 to various causes recently. Looking forward to telling you all about it.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 15, 2015

And this amazing puppy pic.

Turing Pharma Puppy Party 2015 pic.twitter.com/0xf1zKUYXy

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 27, 2015

Here’s some more rap-related tweeting.

i am not the one to fuck with #wutang

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 17, 2015

I wish some Pharma CEO would try and “Meek Mill” with me. I would “Drake” them so fast.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 10, 2015

Despite his most recent emotion-fuelled defensive tweets, the CEO occasionally gets serious. But it also looks like he has some good ideas about the direction pharmaceuticals should go, as far as transparency and new treatments are concerned.

For example, right after Turing acquired the US marketing rights to Daraprim, Shkreli tweeted about the importance of developing drugs to treat neglected tropical diseases.

Spending a lot of time focusing on rare infections. African trypanosomiasis, schistosomiasis, Chagas. The world needs more treatments.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 10, 2015

He also discussed his business strategy for rewarding scientists who develop new treatments for Turing. Shkreli said he will give the scientists a royalty, or payment based on how much of the drug is sold. His tweet claims very few pharmaceutical companies do this.

Did you know that scientists who invent brand new molecules for Turing share in the revenue by way of a royalty? Few if any pharmas do this.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 10, 2015

He then elaborated on what that might look like.

We pay scientists 1-2% royalties. If you make a $US1b drug, you deserve $US10-$US20m/y for 10 years. Most CEOs are too jealous to let that happen.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) August 10, 2015

Thanks for the tweets, Shkreli.

