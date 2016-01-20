Martin Shkreli is looking for a new lawyer

AP Images Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is belted into an awaiting car after being taken into custody following a securities probe, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 in New York.

Days before Martin Shkreli’s next scheduled court appearance, the infamous former pharma CEO is in need of a new lawyer, Reuters reports.

Shkreli’s lawyer Marcus Asner filed a letter with Judge Kiyo Matsumoto that said Shkreli is in the process of finding a new attorney.

The New York Times asked Shkreli if the change in lawyers had anything to do with Shkreli’s recent online presence or TV interview.

Shkreli told the paper that this is a “a dumb theory.”

Shkreli was originally scheduled to appear in federal district court on Wednesday on charges of securities-fraud, but this change in lawyers could delay that hearing.

