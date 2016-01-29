Martin Shkreli is in the middle of a hilarious war with TMZ and Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah

Proving once again that he is far from your regular Big Pharma CEO, Martin Shkreli started his day by filming a bizarre message for Wu Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah.

Not that Shkreli is actually a CEO. He was fired from the job at KaloBios Pharmaceuticals after being arrested on charges of securities fraud in December. And he resigned as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals over the same incident, for which he is yet to face court.

And even other Big Pharma CEOs, such as Merck’s Kenneth Frazier say Shkreli “is not us”.

Shkreli, in case you need a reminder, is the former CEO who bought the US rights to the life-saving AIDS drug Daraprim and jacked up the price 5000% to $750 a pill.

When he was arrested in December, it was also revealed that he was the mystery buyer of the only copy of Wu Tang Clan’s latest album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” for $US2 million.

Better – he admitted he didn’t even listen to the full release before shelling out for it.

There was speculation the US government may seek forfeiture of the album, but clearly, according to the following video, Shkreli still has it in his possession.

And he’s threatening to wipe Ghostface off it altogether. Why? TMZ has that story here.

Now they’ve got the video of Shkreli’s reply to Ghostface’s constant baiting. Watch, laugh a little, and wonder (it contains some NSFW language):

But wait – it gets better. Shkreli wasn’t impressed at TMZ’s take on the video, so he agreed to explain himself on “TMZ Live” a couple of hours later.

Or not, as the case may be. Shkreli started out by refusing to tell TMZ whether he thought the album was good or bad (“I paid the money so you won’t know”). He then claims he never threatened Ghostface, but then kind of does again, and finishes by saying he’ll get off the fraud charges:

Shkreli is nothing if not entertaining – as long as you’re not a US citizen in the queue for Daraprim.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.