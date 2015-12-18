Martin Shkreli may have hung up on an FBI agent live on video hours before his arrest

Pharma CEO Martin Shkreli was arrested on the morning of December 17th on charges of security fraud. He first gained notoriety back in September, after raising the price of a life-saving AIDS drug from $13.50 to $750 a pill.

Shkreli also became a divisive figure on social media. He frequently hosted hours-long livestreams on his YouTube channel where he could be seen playing video games and discussing the pharmaceutical industry.

In a stream held the night before his arrest, he may have received a phone call from an FBI agent. During the stream, Shkreli is seen hanging up and responding “yeah, yeah, yeah.” We can’t be sure if this was a prank call or not, though.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.