Martin Shkreli has been subpoenaed to appear before Congress next week

Martin Shkreli has been subpoenaed to appear before congress, a Democratic staffer told Business Insider.

Shkreli responded to the subpoena on Twitter, seemingly mulling over the choice to attend the hearing held next Tuesday by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

House busy whining to healthcare reporters about me appearing for their chit chat next week. Haven’t decided yet. Should I? @RepCummings

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 20, 2016

