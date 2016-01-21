Martin Shkreli has been subpoenaed to appear before Congress next week

Lydia Ramsey

Martin Shkreli has been subpoenaed to appear before congress, a Democratic staffer told Business Insider. 

Shkreli responded to the subpoena on Twitter, seemingly mulling over the choice to attend the hearing held next Tuesday by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

 

NOW WATCH: These are the foods that you should — and should not — refrigerate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.