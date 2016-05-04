REPORTS: Martin Shkreli, the former pharma executive everyone loves to hate, may face new charges

Matt Turner

Martin Shrekli, the founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals described in some quarters as the “most hated man in America,” may face new charges.

Shkreli already faces charges he defrauded investors, but his lawyers said Tuesday that a trial should be delayed, as there may be new charges filed.

More to follow

