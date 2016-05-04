REPORTS: Martin Shkreli, the former pharma executive everyone loves to hate, may face new charges

Martin Shrekli, the founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals described in some quarters as the “most hated man in America,” may face new charges.
Shkreli already faces charges he defrauded investors, but his lawyers said Tuesday that a trial should be delayed, as there may be new charges filed.
More to follow
NOW WATCH: Be sure to learn the actual meaning of these real estate ‘code words’ before looking for a new place
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.