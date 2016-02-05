Martin Shkreli blasted members of Congress right after refusing to answer their questions

The so-called “bad boy of pharma” Martin Shkreli slammed members of Congress on Twitter following his hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Hard to accept that these imbeciles represent the people in our government,” Shkreli Tweeted.

Shkreli, who giggled throughout the hearing, pleaded the fifth.

Following the hearing, Shkreli’s attorney Ben Brafman said that his client was nervous and didn’t mean any disrespect.

Shkreli, the now-former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, became infamous after he raised the price of a drug used to treat parasitic infections from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

In December, Shkreli was arrested on securities fraud relating to a hedge fund he previously ran.

Here’s the Tweet:

Hard to accept that these imbeciles represent the people in our government.

— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) February 4, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.