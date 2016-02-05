Martin Shkreli's former company had a $23,000 yacht party

Turing Pharmaceuticals, the company formerly led by Martin Shkreli that raised the price of a drug by 5,000%, says it’s been losing money.

At the same time, they were able to throw a $23,000 “sales force meeting” on a yacht, complete with fireworks and cigar roller.

Turing’s Chief Commercial Officer Nancy Retzlaff confirmed the spending in a hearing on drug pricing held by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Among the $23,000 party expenditures? $800 spent on a cigar roller, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) pointed out.

In addition, Chaffetz noted that a number of Turing employees received major raises while coming under fire for its increase in price of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750.

Chaffetz also mentioned that all Turing employees were scheduled to get 30% pay bonuses “across the board,” though Retzlaff said those haven’t been paid out.

