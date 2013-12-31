Apple Has Made Martin Scorsese's 'Hugo' A Free Download Today

Today is Day 5 of Apple’s 12 days of gifts promotion and the company has made two popular movies free to download, one in the U.S. and the other in the U.K.

U.S. customers can obtain a copy of Martin Scorsese’s Hugo for free.

The 2011 Oscar winning movie follows the adventures of Hugo Cabret but quickly morphs into a tribute of cinema and its pioneer, George Melies. While the film starts out as a generic kids film, the entire family will be able to enjoy it.

As part of this special package, some special behind the scenes footage will be attached in the download.

U.K. account holders will have access to a free copy of Home Alone.

In order to keep track of Apple’s special deals, download their app. This promotion started on December 26th and will end January 6th. The offerings that appeared on the first four days varied between free tracks from Justin Timberlake’s new CD to kid-friendly game Toca House. These deals last 24 hours, so act fast.

