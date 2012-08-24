Martin Scorsese Sued By Producers For Putting Off Making A Movie For Over 22 Years

Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Talk about procrastination.Director Martin Scorsese and his production company Sikelia are being sued by Cecchi Gori Pictures for not making a movie he agreed to film 22 years ago.



The proposed film is an adaptation of the book “Silence,” which Scorsese allegedly agreed to co-produce and direct in 1990, as soon as he finished working on “Kundun,” which was released in 1997.

The suit then alleges Scorsese arranged to postpone the project until after completing 2006’s “The Departed,” 2010’s “Shutter Island,” and 2011’s “Hugo.”

Upon news that the director planned to next shoot “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Cecchi Gori, notified Scorsese of the alleged breach of contract.

Cecchi Gori, who have produced films such as “Seven” and “A Bronx Tale,” is now suing for unpaid fees on “Hugo” and any other movies made before “Silence.”

The producers want a flat fee of $1.5 million, as well as the value of Scorsese’s producer title on “Hugo” and 20 per cent of his back-end on Oscar-winning “Hugo,” according to TMZ.

Looks like we’re going to be waiting a long time for “Departed 2.”

SEE ALSO: Weinstein wants Scorcese and Tarantino to talk violent movies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.