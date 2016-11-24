The trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Silence' is finally here, and it's breathtaking

Martin Scorsese has been trying to adapt Shûsaku Endô’s 1966 novel

“Silence” for two decades, and we are one step closer to finally seeing it.

The trailer for the movie went online late Tuesday night and shows off a sprawling tale about two Jesuit priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who travel to Japan in search of their mentor (Liam Neeson) and propagate Christianity. But they face many who do not want to hear their gospel.

It looks to be another heart-wrenching movie from Scorsese, who has explored a fascination with religion his whole career, ranging from “The Last Temptation of Christ” to “Kundun.”

And the glances we get of the performances by Garfield and a rail-thin Driver in “Silence” have us very excited.

The movie will open in limited release December 23 and wide in January.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

