Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' and compared them to theme parks

Director Martin Scorsese is not a fan of Marvel movies and doesn’t watch them anymore.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” Scorsese told Empire Magazine.

He said they were more akin to theme parks than cinema.

Scorsese’s Netflix movie “The Irishman” comes to theatres November 1, and to Netflix November 27.

Martin Scorsese, the director of classics like “Goodfellas” and “Taxi Driver” as well as the upcoming Netflix movie “The Irishman,” is not a fan of Marvel movies.

“I don’t see them,” Scorsese told Empire Magazine. “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

“The Irishman” debuts in select theatres on November 1 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding, and will be available to stream on Netflix on November 27.

But it won’t be playing at major theatres chains like AMC Theatres (the world’s largest theatre chain), Regal, Cinemark, or Canadian chain Cineplex. The New York Times reported in August that discussions between Netflix and the major chains had been “dragging on for months.”

“The Irishman,” like “Roma” last year, is Netflix’s major Oscar push this year. It’s received glowing reviews since premiering at the New York Film Festival last month and has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 60 reviews.

“‘The Irishman’ is Martin Scorsese’s best crime movie since ‘Goodfellas,’ and a pure, unbridled illustration of what has made his filmmaking voice so distinctive for nearly 50 years,”Indiewire’s Eric Kohn wrote.

