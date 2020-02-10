People are turning Martin Scorsese's unimpressed reaction while Eminem performed at the Oscars into a meme

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images Here’s how Martin Scorsese looked as Eminem performed at the 2020 Oscars.

Eminem surprisingly performed “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre.

The camera cut to Oscar-nominated director Martin Scorsese.

He looked less than thrilled.

The camera’s cut to him quickly became a meme.

Eminem performed his old hit “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars in a strange throwback to 2003 when the rapper won best original song for the 2002 movie “8 Mile.”

While stars like Brie Larson and Kelly Marie Tran bopped to the song inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night, no one seemed more confused and baffled by the performance than Martin Scorsese and his daughter, Francesca Scorsese.

The camera cut to the duo during the performance. This was their reaction.

It didn’t take people long to make Scorsese and his daughter Francesca’s reactions into a meme.

SCORSESE FELL ASLEEP DURING EMINEM’S PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/F0jZRFDjMW — oscar nominee florence pugh ⴵ (@chaoswaIking) February 10, 2020

martin scorsese said “you will be alert and engaged throughout the duration of my 3.5 hour film but I will not stay awake during this performance of an 18-year-old song that no one asked for” and for that I respect him https://t.co/xK7o0xB8Jh — adrianne (@adriannerachel_) February 10, 2020

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020

Many joked that this is how “The Irishman” director must look watching Marvel movies.

In October 2019, Scorsese criticised Marvel movies saying they were “not movies,” comparing them to amusement parks.

Scorsese is nominated for best director at the 92nd Academy Awards for “The Irishman.” You can see all of the Oscar winners here.

