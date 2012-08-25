Martin Scorsese Calls Film Postponement Lawsuit 'Absurd'

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Director Martin Scorsese has responded to the lawsuit filed against him regarding not making a film he supposedly promised to do, calling it “absurd,” reports The Wrap.On Wednesday, Cecchi Gori Pictures sued the director and his production company for not directing an adaptation of the novel “Silence,” which he allegedly said he would do following the filming of 2011’s “Hugo.”



Scorsese released a statement on Friday:

It is shocking to us that the lawyers for Cecchi Gori Pictures would file a suit pursuing such absurd claims considering the amicable working relationship existing between Martin Scorsese and the principals of Cecchi Gori Pictures.The claims asserted are completely contradicted by, inconsistent with, and contrary to the express terms of an agreement entered into by the parties last year.

The lawsuit was filed on the eve of Mr. Scorsese starting another picture [The Wolf of Wall Street] has all the earmarks of a media stunt.

Mr. Scorsese is confident that he will prevail in court should Cecchi Gori Pictures actually pursue this meritless action.

