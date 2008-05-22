Martin Scorsese Bails on Bob Marley Documentary

Rollingstone.com reports: Martin Scorsese’s planned Bob Marley documentary will now carry one without Martin Scorsese, as the famed auteur has left the project. The doc will still be made, however, with Stop Making Sense director Jonathan Demme at the helm. The film is due out February 6th, 2010, which would have been Marley’s 60-fifth birthday. Scorsese left the Marley doc because of “scheduling reasons,” as the Goodfellas director also has a George Harrison documentary, a supposed Frank Sinatra biopic and lots of other projects in the works. Demme is no stranger to the music genre, though, as he directed the aforementioned Talking Heads flick as well as Neil Young: Heart of Gold and the upcoming Robyn Hitchcock doc Storefront Hitchcock. As previously reported, a biopic based on a book by Bob Marley’s widow is also in the works. Read more from rollingstone.com



