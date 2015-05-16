Martin O'Malley schedules presidential fundraiser for eve of his big announcement

Reuters Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley (D) addresses the International Association of Firefighters delegates at IAFF Presidential Forum in Washington, March 10, 2015.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D), an expected 2016 presidential candidate, has an upcoming fundraiser signed “O’Malley for President.”

Though the notice for the May 29 fundraiser, obtained by Business Insider on Friday, appears to reveal his plans, O’Malley spokeswoman Haley Morris denied that is the case.

“No,” Morris said when asked if the fundraiser confirms O’Malley’s intentions. “This is just what is required by FEC law as he makes a decision by May 30 announcement.”

O’Malley aides have previously told The Washington Post that he intends to announce his decision whether or not to run on May 30 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to Politico, FEC rules require a candidate to officially file their 2016 paperwork within 15 days of conducting campaign activities.

The May 29 fundraiser is hosted by Martin Knott, a Baltimore-area businessman who has raised money for the former governor in the past. MSNBC reported that Knott is expected to become the O’Malley campaign’s finance chair.

“This will be his first major event leading up to his announcement, and we need every single one of his friends there,” Knott writes in the notice to potential donors. “I contributed the maximum of $US2,700 today. I hope that you will join me in contributing what you can, regardless of if you are able to make it to my home.”

The online invitation for O’Malley’s announcement event also says it was “Paid for by O’Malley for President.”

View the invitation below:

On May 29th, I will have the privilege of hosting Governor O’Malley’s Presidential kick-off fundraiser in his hometown of Baltimore. We would be honored if you would join us.

When I met Martin back in 1999, I was immediately impressed by his passion and commitment to service — and his ability to get things done. His 15 years of executive experience and record of success in our City and great State give me every reason to believe that he will do great things for our country. I am incredibly humbled, and excited, to be a part of the O’Malley for President team.

This will be his first major event leading up to his announcement, and we need every single one of his friends there. All of the details are below, and here is a link to contribute and secure your spot at our inaugural event: https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/withomalley.

I contributed the maximum of $US2,700 today. I hope that you will join me in contributing what you can, regardless of if you are able to make it to my home.

…. Look forward to seeing you on the 29th.

Let’s start this off right. Best,

Martin Knott

O’Malley for President

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.