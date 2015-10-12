Top Hillary Clinton rival: She's 'always quick for military intervention'

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) is ramping up his rhetoric on Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, O’Malley said he opposed creating a no-fly zone over Syria, a position the Democratic front-runner has supported.

Moreover, O’Malley dinged the former Secretary of State for being “quick” to jump to military action.

“Secretary Clinton is always quick for the military intervention. I believe that a no-fly zone right now is not advisable,” O’Malley said.

With his poll numbers stalled in the single digits and a surging rival in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), O’Malley has publicly begun to take more direct shots at Clinton.

O’Malley echoed his criticism of Clinton’s reversal of position on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement earlier this week. He told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that he had always been opposed to TPP, which some on the left say does not do enough to protect workers.

“I didn’t shift positions right on the eve of the first Democratic debate,” O’Malley said referring to the first Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

And in an interview with The Iowa Press on Friday, O’Malley again alluded to Clinton’s alleged flip-flops on a host of issues.

“Secretary Clinton can come on the show and answer for herself why she shifted her positions on so many issues over the course of these last few months,” O’Malley said.

As he heads into the first Democratic debate, O’Malley faces the challenge of making a positive and meaningful first impression on the many voters who remain unfamiliar with him. The New York Times reports that O’Malley steer clear of attacking rivals too forcefully to introduce himself to voters in a positive way.

NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.