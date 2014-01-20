Here's The Real Story Behind Martin Luther King Jr.'s Greatest Moment

“I have a dream … ” — we all know the words.

But Martin Luther King Jr.’s crowning moment may never have happened without one of the largest protests ever — the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

After growing backlash against blacks in the South, King and five others planned the event, a peaceful demonstration to end segregation and promote equal rights.

King crafted his famous speech specifically for the 250,000 people that would gather in the nation’s capital that day.

