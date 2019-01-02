32 things you probably didn’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.

Stevie Wonder wrote a song to honor the late activist.

In the wake of Dr. King’s death in 1968, several notable figures found ways to honor him and aid in the push for MLK Day.

By the late 1970s, President Jimmy Carter pledged his support of the holiday, but the King Holiday Bill didn’t pass in Congress.

To help garner support in the following years, Stevie Wonder wrote and recorded his song “Happy Birthday” in honor of Dr. King. He also joined the reverend’s wife on a four-month tour to advocate for the holiday.

After the tour, they delivered a petition to the speaker of the house with 6 million names on it.