32 things you probably didn’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.

He is the only American, other than George Washington, whose birthday is a national holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day became an officially observed holiday for schools, banks, and federal offices across the US in 1986 — making him the first non-president to have his birthday become a national holiday.

But it took a while for all 50 states to get on board with honoring the activist.

South Carolina was the final state to officially observe the national holiday in 2000.