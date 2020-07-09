Martin Luther King Jr.'s son says he wasn't surprised by the way Britain treated Meghan Markle

Eric Vitale/Getty Images, Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images Martin Luther King III said he is ‘greatly disappointed’ by Britain’s treatment of The Duchess of Sussex.

Martin Luther King III said he wasn’t surprised by Britain’s treatment of Meghan Markle, because “the institutions have been structured in a certain way.”

“When you operate as Harry just happening to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there was going to be pushback,” King told iNews.

The British tabloids have been criticised for their discriminatory treatment of Markle in their coverage.

Markle recently said she felt “unprotected by the institution” because the palace prohibited her from responding to untrue stories written about her.

The Duchess of Sussex resigned from her working role in the royal family in January, and now she and Prince Harry are living in Los Angeles. The British tabloid press has since received backlash for its discriminatory treatment of Markle, and it has been suggested that this led to her departure.

King – a human rights advocate and eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. – told iNews: “The reports that I saw were very, very, very difficult reports of how she was treated.

“I’m not surprised, in other words, it’s not like ‘oh, wow, that that’s a surprise’ because these institutions have been here forever.

“And the institutions have been structured in a certain way. So when you operate as Harry just happening to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there was going to be pushback,” he added.

Markle recently said she felt “unprotected by the institution” and that the palace press team didn’t allow her to respond to untrue stories written about her.

A spokesperson for the duchess said Kensington Palace would respond to the press with “no comment” without consulting or informing her about the stories being written.

This hasn’t always been the case for the palace, though, who have recently come to the defence of both Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew.

King added: “I think that’s the process that we have to still continue to work through to rid our society of racism.”

