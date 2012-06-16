Now You Can Rent Martin Lawrence's Beverly Hills Mansion For $200,000 A Month

martin lawrence house

Actor Martin Lawrence is getting a divorce from his wife, Shamicka.

And according to Trulia, his Beverly Hills house also just went up for rent…what a coincidence!

Lawrence’s 13,900-square-foot mansion offers plenty of extras, like Salvatore Pollizzi-stained glass skylights, a wine and dining room, his-and-her bathrooms with saunas and a 1,000-square-foot bonus room (in case you notice the developer forgot something).

If you’ve always wanted to live in comedic luxury and can afford $200,000 a month in rent, you should check out Lawrence’s (bachelor) pad.

At first sight, Lawrence's house may not look large.

But pull up to the front door and you'll see how this mansion has room for seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Lawrence's house has a simple, yet elegant feel to it.

There's a grand piano in the marble-adorned lobby.

The his-and-her master bathrooms should be around here somewhere.

That sofa has to seat at least 20 people.

Ah, a kitchen aquarium — convenient for when you want fresh lobster.

Practice your trick shot on this pool table. It's well-lit.

Large windows around the house help you enjoy beautiful Beverly Hills views from your couch.

The house has a sick pool and cabana outside. You can't see it here, but there's also a tennis court on the property.

