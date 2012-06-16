Now You Can Rent Martin Lawrence's Beverly Hills Mansion For $200,000 A Month

Actor Martin Lawrence is getting a divorce from his wife, Shamicka.
And according to Trulia, his Beverly Hills house also just went up for rent…what a coincidence!
Lawrence’s 13,900-square-foot mansion offers plenty of extras, like Salvatore Pollizzi-stained glass skylights, a wine and dining room, his-and-her bathrooms with saunas and a 1,000-square-foot bonus room (in case you notice the developer forgot something).
If you’ve always wanted to live in comedic luxury and can afford $200,000 a month in rent, you should check out Lawrence’s (bachelor) pad.
But pull up to the front door and you'll see how this mansion has room for seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
The house has a sick pool and cabana outside. You can't see it here, but there's also a tennis court on the property.
