Now You Can Rent Martin Lawrence's Beverly Hills Mansion For $200,000 A Month

Actor Martin Lawrence is getting a divorce from his wife, Shamicka.

And according to Trulia, his Beverly Hills house also just went up for rent…what a coincidence!

Lawrence’s 13,900-square-foot mansion offers plenty of extras, like Salvatore Pollizzi-stained glass skylights, a wine and dining room, his-and-her bathrooms with saunas and a 1,000-square-foot bonus room (in case you notice the developer forgot something).

If you’ve always wanted to live in comedic luxury and can afford $200,000 a month in rent, you should check out Lawrence’s (bachelor) pad.

