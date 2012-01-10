An ESPN Soccer Analyst Got Nailed In The Face With A Soccer Ball During A Pregame Show Today

ESPN UK soccer analyst Martin Keown took a rogue ball to the side of the face before today’s F.A. Cup game between Arsenal and Leeds.



Keown was a good sport about it — giving a thumbs up to the team behind him and going back to his announcing duties. But damn, dude got smacked hard. That could have done some real damage to his perfectly manicured five o’clock shadow.

Here’s the video (via Dirty Tackle):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

