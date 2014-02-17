Mum Unloads On Son On Live TV After He Fails To Medal At The Olympics

DBTV Gro Johnsrud Langslet (right) pulled no punches on DBTV in Norway.

Gro Johnsrud Langslet, the mother of Norwegian cross-country skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby, was not impressed with her son’s performance in Friday’s 15km classic.

Gro was commentating on the race live on DBTV in Norway. As her son struggled toward the finish line, she unloaded on him.

Here’s the translation (via the Associated Press):

“You’re the worst Norwegian. You should go home.” “Look at that. He doesn’t stand a chance.” “He isn’t as bad as this indicates. This is the worst he’s been this year.”

Dagbladlet has video of it. We’re not fluent in Norwegian, but it seems like the comments were an attempt at dark humour to break the tension.

Ouch!

She was very nervous:

Perplexed:

The show involved four people watching the race from a TV studio: and commentating on it

Hard to please!

