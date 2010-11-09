Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Manager Charged With Hit And Run In Denver

A district attorney is giving a weird sort of special treatment to a Morgan Stanley private wealth manager who was implicated in a hit and run in Denver, Colorado on July 3rd.



The PWM isn’t being charged with a felony, says the Daily Mail, because the DA wants to make sure he’s able to really take responsibility for his actions, as in, pay dearly for them.

A felony charge could affect his job at Morgan Stanley, where he manages over $1 billion.

Before you hate Martin Joel Erzinger, the PWM, for avoiding felony charges in this situation, consider how his punishment is shaping up. He might be working for the rest of his life and giving much of his paycheck to the victim, Dr. Milo

Milo’s family was presumably pretty well-off too, as a doctor from New York City. So imagine the kind of lifestyle Erzinger might have to support now that Milo is, sadly, it seems, completely debilitated, having suffered a really terrible, hit and run at the hands of Erzinger.

Here’s what happened, according to the Vail Daily:

Milo was bicycling eastbound on Highway 6 just east of Miller Ranch Road, when Erzinger allegedly hit him with the black 2010 Mercedes Benz sedan he was driving. Erzinger fled the scene and was arrested later, police say.

Erzinger allegedly veered onto the side of the road and hit Milo from behind. Milo was thrown to the pavement, while Erzinger struck a culvert and kept driving, according to court documents.

Erzinger drove all the way through Avon, the town’s roundabouts, under I-70 and stopped in the Pizza Hut parking lot where he called the Mercedes auto assistance service to report damage to his vehicle, and asked that his car be towed, records show. He did not ask for law enforcement assistance, according to court records.

Erzinger told police he was unaware he had hit Milo, court documents say.

Details of the injuries caused by the terrible hit-and-run are courtesy of the Daily Mail:

Over the past six weeks he has suffered ‘disabling’ spinal headaches and faces multiple surgeries for a herniated disc and plastic surgery to fix the scars he suffered in the accident.

He suffered spinal cord injuries, bleeding from his brain and damage to his knee and scapula, according to court documents.

‘He will have lifetime pain,’ his lawyer Harold Haddon told the court.

‘His ability to deal with the physical challenges of his profession – liver transplant surgery – has been seriously jeopardised.’

‘Mr Erzinger struck me, fled and left me for dead on the highway,’ he wrote. ‘Neither his financial prominence nor my financial situation should be factors in your prosecution of this case.’

Everything about this is heart-wrenching.

