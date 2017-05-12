The CEO of a $385 billion asset management firm says he's not worried about complacency in the market just yet

Martin Gilbert is the cofounder and CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, a $US385 billion UK-based money manager.

The fund giant specialises in equities, fixed income, alternatives and property. It has announced a merger with UK peer Standard Life, in a deal that would create a group with a combined £581 billion ($US750 billion) in assets under management. Gilbert is due to be co-CEO of the combined group.

Business Insider sat down with Gilbert on Monday May 8, and talked about what’s going on in the economy and the state of the active management industry. Following is a transcript of the video.

Martin Gilbert: I think the time to be probably worried is when complacency creeps into these markets. We haven’t seen it yet but if that does come, then that is the time to be cautious about stock markets.

I think the sign of complacency in the market is when people don’t worry. At the moment everyone worries about everything. They worry about geopolitical risk. They worry about political risk. They worry the markets are too high. The time to really worry is when everyone thinks markets are going up but that everything is going really well.

