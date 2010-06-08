Martin Armstrong: The IMF Is Nuts, And Doesn't Understand How It's Recreating The Second Half Of The Great Depression

Martin Armstrong is out with another one of his famous notes, and it’s actually one of the more interesting/educational ones we’ve read in some time. This time the note concerns the nature of deflation, and what we experienced in during the Great Depression,a nd how that relates to what various countries are going through now.



The gist is that during our Great Depression, in the 30s, we had a fixed supply of money (because we were on the gold standard), and thus in order to account for the fact that we couldn’t create more of it, everything in the economy had to fall in value.

That’s what’s going on now in Greece. Rather than the ECB aggressively expanding the money supply, which is what Greece needs, the country is stuck with a fixed amount of currency and is thus doomed for deflation.

(via Nathan’s Economic Edge)

The Two Phases of the Great Depression 5-27-2010



