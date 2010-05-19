Martin Armstrong: The "Flash Crash" Was A WATERFALL Event Like The One That Preceded The Fall Of Rome

Joe Weisenthal
Martin Armstrong in Jail

Photo: www.lewrockwell.com

The famous market philosopher Martin Armstrong, who is currently in prison in Ft. Dix New Jersey, has turned his attention to the “Flash Crash” of May 6, which he sees as a profound event.He describes the event as a waterfall — the opposite of a blowoff bubble top — that presages the start of a profound shift in the world economy.

He calls the “fat finger” or glitch theories nonsense, saying it’s all about Greece, and the global debt crisis.

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

The pundits got it all wrong, thinking that this is somehow an unusual fat finger error.

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

Waterfalls have been with us through the ages. The collapse of Roman Silver occurred before the collapse fo the Roman empire

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

This is a distinctly different pattern than other major peaks (such as the blowoff peak in Gold or the Nikkei)

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

The WATERFALL is far more devastating

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

The cause of the crisis: Greece.

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

And DEBT!

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

This is not about the world coming to an end, as other doomsayers say.

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

And after capital rushes to America, it will rush out, leaving us in crisis.

Source: Martinarmstrong.org

Read the whole report

At MartinArmstrong.org...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.