Martin Armstrong: The "Flash Crash" Was A WATERFALL Event Like The One That Preceded The Fall Of Rome

Photo: www.lewrockwell.com

The famous market philosopher Martin Armstrong, who is currently in prison in Ft. Dix New Jersey, has turned his attention to the “Flash Crash” of May 6, which he sees as a profound event.He describes the event as a waterfall — the opposite of a blowoff bubble top — that presages the start of a profound shift in the world economy.



He calls the “fat finger” or glitch theories nonsense, saying it’s all about Greece, and the global debt crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.