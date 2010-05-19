Martin Armstrong: The "Flash Crash" Was A WATERFALL Event Like The One That Preceded The Fall Of Rome

Photo: www.lewrockwell.com
The famous market philosopher Martin Armstrong, who is currently in prison in Ft. Dix New Jersey, has turned his attention to the “Flash Crash” of May 6, which he sees as a profound event.He describes the event as a waterfall — the opposite of a blowoff bubble top — that presages the start of a profound shift in the world economy.
He calls the “fat finger” or glitch theories nonsense, saying it’s all about Greece, and the global debt crisis.
Waterfalls have been with us through the ages. The collapse of Roman Silver occurred before the collapse fo the Roman empire
This is a distinctly different pattern than other major peaks (such as the blowoff peak in Gold or the Nikkei)
