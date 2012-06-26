The Martin Agency Is Giving Away One Million Twitter Followers—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

The Martin Agency has launched a campaign to give away one million Twitter followers, and it’s called Twitterich. Of course, the whole plan is contingent on Twitterich.com getting one million followers to give away. The incentive to follow? Martin will give all of the Twitterich followers to one randomly selected follower. Copywriter Neel Williams came up with the idea with another Martin creative, or as their press release puts it, “their brains made passionate love.” Apparently it’s for “absolutely nothing! Well, unless you count ‘fun’ as something.”Nissan is using Facebook to launch five new car models. That’s a stark contrast to GM, which recently cut ist $10 million Facebook budget. Nissan’s agency is TBWA/Chiat/Day.



The New York Times notes that three different travel brands—Air France, Crystal Cruises, and Sofitel—have all created campaigns that revolve around the idea of customers creating and sharing travel diaries.

Campbell Mithun has let go eight staffers after losing the Frontier Communications account, even though the Minneapolis-based agency hired six people in recent weeks and are hiring for seven jobs. The shop currently does work for General Mills, Purina, Chipotle, Popeyes, and KeyBank. It has a staff in the mid-200s.

Doner has promoted Katherine Simmonds to VP, business manager, and both Cara Dudek and Wendy DeWindt to brand leader, VP and SVP respectively.

Adweek has collected five songs that bands have sued to keep out of ads.

Rob Flaherty is the new CEO of Ketchum. He was formerly a senior partner and president.

