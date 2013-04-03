Dutch Court Says Pedophile Club Cannot Be Outlawed

A Dutch court has ruled that the pedophile club Martijn cannot be outlawed,



Michael van Poppel of BNO news reports.Martijn is a Dutch association that advocates the social acceptance of pedophilia and the legalization of sexual relationships between adults and children.

In June 2011 a Dutch court ruled that the association’s activities were not illegal under Dutch law. In June 2012 a Dutch court ruled that the group was illegal and ordered it to disband immediately.

On Tuesday the court found, on appeal, that “the activities of the association are contrary to public policy, but that there is no threat of social disruption.”

Men associated with the club — including its president — have been found to possess child pornography, but an investigation of Dutch law revealed that the individual offenses couldn’t be used to ban the club since the crimes weren’t committed in connection with the club.

