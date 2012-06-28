A Dutch Court Has Banned An Association Devoted To Pedophilia

Photo: AP Images

A court in Assen, Holland, has banned an association of pedophiles, De Telegraaf reports.The group, named Martijn, was also legally disbanded, and would not be allowed to reorganize in the case of an appeal. A statement from the court said:



“Martijn glorified sex with children and put it down as normal and acceptable. That goes against the fundamental values that we know in the Dutch legal system.”

The group was reportedly formed in 1982 as a “platform for discussion of pedophilia,” and had around 60 members.

It’s activities skirted legal standards for decades — from 1986 to 2006 the group published a magazine called “OK Magazine” that featured essays and photographs on children. and in 2006 they created a political party called the “Party for Brotherly Love, Freedom and Diversity” which contested elections (and disbanded in 2010).

The group was, understandably, extremely controversial even the open-society of the Netherlands. Its former chairman, Ad van den Berg, was sentenced to three years in prison last year for child pornography possession — just one of many members who faced criminal charges.

However, just last year a court ruled that the group’s activities were not illegal, despite the illegal individual activity of some of its members, according to NU.nl. Today’s decision overturns that ruling.

The group’s chairman, Marthijn Uittenbogaard, told the AP that they were considering an appeal. A statement released last month by the group said that they would continue to operate, and would not disband if instructed to by the court.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.