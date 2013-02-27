Some Of The Many Anecdotes That Have Earned Martha Stewart A Reputation For Being, Well...

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Martha Stewart used to be friends with Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren and his wife.Lundgren took a chance on Stewart and gave her a housewares line in his stores.



Then, the day before the announcement went public, she let Lundgren know that she’d signed a deal to do a similar line at competitor JCPenney, Lundgren said court during hearings for the lawsuit his company filed.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Lundgren told the New York State Court.

The incident with Lundgren and Macy’s isn’t the first time Stewart has been accused of being ruthless to get ahead.

Her daughter, employees, and former best friend have all had lots to say too.

