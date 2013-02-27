Some Of The Many Anecdotes That Have Earned Martha Stewart A Reputation For Being, Well...

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Martha Stewart used to be friends with Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren and his wife.Lundgren took a chance on Stewart and gave her a housewares line in his stores.
Then, the day before the announcement went public, she let Lundgren know that she’d signed a deal to do a similar line at competitor JCPenney, Lundgren said court during hearings for the lawsuit his company filed.
“I felt sick to my stomach,” Lundgren told the New York State Court.
The incident with Lundgren and Macy’s isn’t the first time Stewart has been accused of being ruthless to get ahead.
Her daughter, employees, and former best friend have all had lots to say too.
At a board meeting, Stewart was reported to walk in with a pot, slam it on the table, and say 'This is crap. I don't want my name on it.'
Additionally, 'her mother bribed her (all the clothes she wanted) to sit up straight,' the Wall Street Journal reported. 'The child of Martha and her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, Alexis says she was grumpy as a child, and can be caustic now.'
In Alexis' tell-all book, 'Whateverland: Learning to Live Here,' she says that a neighbour married an unattractive man and had a baby.
'My mother actually told me when I was a small child, 'Now Alexis, if this ever happens, you make sure you have sex with somebody else to have their baby. Don't have his baby.''
Stewart would not pay for one penny of someone else's trip, according to Pasternak's book Best Of Friends.
Pasternak wrote of 'her meanness when it came to travelling, billing her after a shared holiday 'down to the last penny.'
Despite not being profitable for years, Stewart used company funds to 'send staff members to, say, India, to obtain a certain piece of fabric,' New York Magazine reported.
According to her daughter's book 'what she really means is that she has her sheets changed every day.'
'Martha (who didn't look up at, or acknowledge, the audience at all, never mind thanking us for coming) walked off and we were allowed to begin filing out,' a studio audience member said. 'She would rather inconvenience 120 people than herself.'
'(Those) who have witnessed her TV tapings describe her as a 'Martha Dearest' who can erupt into a tantrum and then turn on the charm when the camera rolls,' People Magazine wrote in 1995.
