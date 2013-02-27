Some Of The Many Anecdotes That Have Earned Martha Stewart A Reputation For Being, Well...

Ashley Lutz
martha stewart

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Martha Stewart used to be friends with Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren and his wife.Lundgren took a chance on Stewart and gave her a housewares line in his stores. 

Then, the day before the announcement went public, she let Lundgren know that she’d signed a deal to do a similar line at competitor JCPenney, Lundgren said court during hearings for the lawsuit his company filed.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Lundgren told the New York State Court.

The incident with Lundgren and Macy’s isn’t the first time Stewart has been accused of being ruthless to get ahead. 

Her daughter, employees, and former best friend have all had lots to say too. 

Stewart insists on personally approving the thousands of products that bear her name.

At a board meeting, Stewart was reported to walk in with a pot, slam it on the table, and say 'This is crap. I don't want my name on it.'

She really hates bananas.

She didn't let her daughter Alexis, sit on her bedspread growing up because it would get messed up.

Additionally, 'her mother bribed her (all the clothes she wanted) to sit up straight,' the Wall Street Journal reported. 'The child of Martha and her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, Alexis says she was grumpy as a child, and can be caustic now.'

She told her daughter never to have ugly babies.

In Alexis' tell-all book, 'Whateverland: Learning to Live Here,' she says that a neighbour married an unattractive man and had a baby.

'My mother actually told me when I was a small child, 'Now Alexis, if this ever happens, you make sure you have sex with somebody else to have their baby. Don't have his baby.''

She also invoiced her former best friend Mariana Pasternak after a trip to Europe.

Stewart would not pay for one penny of someone else's trip, according to Pasternak's book Best Of Friends.

Pasternak wrote of 'her meanness when it came to travelling, billing her after a shared holiday 'down to the last penny.'

Stewart didn't let her company's ailing finances stand in the way of perfection.

Despite not being profitable for years, Stewart used company funds to 'send staff members to, say, India, to obtain a certain piece of fabric,' New York Magazine reported.

She changes her sheets every day.

According to her daughter's book 'what she really means is that she has her sheets changed every day.'

She took on Eddie Lampert, who wanted her Kmart products for cheaper.

One studio audience member said she made the crowd sit through her filming promos after the show.

'Martha (who didn't look up at, or acknowledge, the audience at all, never mind thanking us for coming) walked off and we were allowed to begin filing out,' a studio audience member said. 'She would rather inconvenience 120 people than herself.'

She nixed potential partners like Jonathan Adler, The Knot, and Cynthia Rowley.

Her staff is allegedly afraid of choosing the wrong shade for a photo shoot.

'(Those) who have witnessed her TV tapings describe her as a 'Martha Dearest' who can erupt into a tantrum and then turn on the charm when the camera rolls,' People Magazine wrote in 1995.

She called out Oprah for not visiting her in prison.

You've seen Martha Stewart's perfectionism...

Now check out how Tory Burch's ambition made her a billionaire in less than a decade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.