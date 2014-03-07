Business Advice, Sex Tips, And More From Martha Stewart's Reddit AMA

Pamela Engel
Martha StewartAP

Martha Stewart participated in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” on Thursday and answered questions on business, tech, sex, and her time behind bars.

We’ve collected some of the highlights from the Q&A.

She talks gives advice on how to run a successful empire:

Martha Stewart AMAScreenshot

Tells us about the moment she realised she had made it:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

She explains her brainstorming process:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

And gives a hint as to what she’s working on next:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

She might not be honest if you ask her what she thinks of your home:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

She gave sex tips:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

Alongside her three rules for hosting:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

She wasn’t impressed with the food in prison:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

And didn’t get a nickname from fellow inmates while she was locked up:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

She reveals that she still uses a Blackberry and questions the authenticity of Ellen’s famous Oscar selfie:

Martha Stewart Reddit AMAScreenshot

You can check out the rest of Stewart’s comments here.

