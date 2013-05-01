Here Is Martha Stewart's New Match.com Profile

Megan Willett

Yesterday we learned that Martha Stewart was signing up for Match.com, and the TODAY Show has just confirmed the existence of Stewart’s dating profile.

The profile certainly appears to belong to Stewart: it has the handle “thegoodlonglife” — the title of Stewart’s latest book — and describes a 71-year-old woman seeking men 55-70 years old with incomes over $150,001.

It also has two pictures of Martha, and she looks fantastic.

Check out the screen grabs from the media mogul’s supposed profile below.

Martha describes herself as, “Curious, intelligent, entrepreneurial, hard working, fun, and adventurous” as well as a “social drinker.”

Martha Stewart Match.com

“You may recognise me from my pictures. Yes, It’s really me.”

attached image

Martha’s flexible on occupation, past relationships, and children.

Martha Stewart Match.com

And describes herself as a frequent exerciser, “Very Liberal,” and lover of both the British and American “House of Cards.”

Martha Stewart Match.com

See the complete profile here.

