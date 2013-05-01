Here Is Martha Stewart's New Match.com Profile

Yesterday we learned that Martha Stewart was signing up for Match.com, and the TODAY Show has just confirmed the existence of Stewart’s dating profile.



The profile certainly appears to belong to Stewart: it has the handle “thegoodlonglife” — the title of Stewart’s latest book — and describes a 71-year-old woman seeking men 55-70 years old with incomes over $150,001.

It also has two pictures of Martha, and she looks fantastic.

Check out the screen grabs from the media mogul’s supposed profile below.

Martha describes herself as, “Curious, intelligent, entrepreneurial, hard working, fun, and adventurous” as well as a “social drinker.”

“You may recognise me from my pictures. Yes, It’s really me.”

Martha’s flexible on occupation, past relationships, and children.

And describes herself as a frequent exerciser, “Very Liberal,” and lover of both the British and American “House of Cards.”

See the complete profile here.

