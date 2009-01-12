Martha Stewart's Ex-Broker Peter Bacanovic Fired From New CEO Job

Peter Bacanovic‘s time as a Wall Street stockbroker came to a disastrous end when he was jailed for perjury after the ImClone case. Now his second career as CEO of high-end jewelry company Fred Leighton is over, as well. Here’s hoping the third time’s a charm.



Page Six: Peter Bacanovic has been bounced as CEO of jeweler to the stars Fred Leighton after just one year.

Martha Stewart‘s handsome stockbroker, who was tried separately in the ImClone stock scandal, got his walking papers yesterday, on the heels of chief financial officer Satyajit Bose stepping down.

A flack for Leighton, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy, told us, “Mr. Bacanovic’s position was eliminated as the company continues its reorganization.” In 2004, Bacanovic served five months for perjury, conspiracy and making false statements in the ImClone case. A pal of Bacanovic’s said he and Leighton had not been seeing “eye to eye.”

