I baked Martha Stewart’s ‘easy’ Irish soda bread recipe, and it definitely didn’t live up to its name

- In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I tried making Martha Stewart’s “easy” Irish soda bread recipe.
- While I enjoyed the end product, I definitely wouldn’t call it an easy treat to bake.
- My hands got absolutely covered in dough, no matter how much flour I used.
Stewart’s recipe calls for butter, flour, sugar, raisins, caraway seeds, baking soda, salt, baking powder, buttermilk, and eggs. At home, I had the eggs, salt, and baking powder, but I needed to visit the grocery store for the full list of ingredients.
I’d never actually seen (or smelled) buttermilk before this recipe, so I wasn’t sure if something was wrong with it, but a quick Google told me that buttermilk has a naturally tangier smell than regular milk, so that was a relief.
I also searched my grocery store for 10 minutes before finally finding the caraway seeds, which have a slight licorice taste, kind of like anise.
O’Connell also said that there’s an expression, “to let the devil out of the bread,” that might play into it.
However, my dough did not want to be crossed. It would disappear almost immediately.
I’m not sure that my bread came out perfectly, but I was still proud of my baking skills. However, Stewart’s website calls this “easy,” and I wouldn’t characterize it that way. It was time-consuming and super messy. It also took a while to clean everything up.
In the future, I’ll probably stick with eating someone else’s homemade Irish soda bread.
