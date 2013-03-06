Martha Stewart Was Shockingly Relaxed In Court, And Even Cracked Some Jokes

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Martha Stewart testified in New York State Court today over the contract dispute she’s having with Macy’s. Macy’s says that Stewart’s planned home goods line with JCPenney violates an exclusive agreement she had it.



Stewart’s testimony was key because it was her responsibility to explain why she didn’t think entering into an agreement with JCPenney didn’t break the rules she had established with Macy’s.

When presiding Judge Jeffrey Oing asked Stewart if she were comfortable, she laughed and said “as comfortable as I could be.”

And despite being grilled by Macy’s attorneys for more than three hours, Stewart never lost her cool.

Presiding Judge Jeffrey Oing said he was “impressed” with Stewart’s testimony, which finished two hours before planned. Reporters from the New York Times and Women’s Wear Daily commented on her cool demeanor and concise, direct responses.

She appeared calm throughout the trial, looking straight ahead as she answered questions. During one of the breaks, she remarked that she wanted “a hot cup of tea.”

When the Macy’s attorney inquired about her role at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia by asking “How do you do your time?”, she cracked a joke.

“I did my time,” she said, referring to her 2005 prison sentence for insider trading.

The courtroom erupted in laughter.

During another break, Stewart asked for her lip gloss and took pictures with members of her team.

But that doesn’t mean that she didn’t notice the spectacle around her.

Gazing at the 20 or more press around her, Stewart sighed.

“So much press,” she said. “But so much is at stake.”

