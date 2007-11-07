Martha Stewart's Ad Network For The Pottery Barn Set

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) is taking the duvet off Martha’s Circle, a new ad network for food/family/home sites, AdAge reports. Members already include Apartment Therapy (co-owned by Fortune’s Oliver Ryan), 101 Cookbooks, Style Me Pretty; advertisers include Ace Hardware and Macy’s. The network plans to deliver about 20 million ad impressions per month. AdAge
