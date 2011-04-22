Triple-Digit Raises! Insane Perks! Check Out The Compensation Packages Of These 10 Media Moguls

Hey, media executives not featured in this slideshow! Time to renegotiate your contracts.
These heavyweights are pulling down eye-popping salaries and incredible perks.
(And the swag isn’t always proportionate to the success — some people are living in the lap of luxury even if their companies are struggling.)
After a fiscal year that saw the over-$1 billion grossing releases of 'Alice In Wonderland' and 'Toy Story: 3,' Disney CEO Iger's salary jumped 24 per cent to $29.6 million -- which is more than three times that of the company's next-highest-paid execs.
2009 was a dire year -- but in 2010, Karmazin got a bonus of $8.4 million in addition to his $1.5 million salary.
It's not Azoff's $1.9 million salary that's nuts. It's not even his $5 million bonus. It's his $13.8 million in 'other compensation.'
Warner Music Group's stock is struggling -- and the company is flailing under all the pressures of the music industry in its current state. What's helping vice-chairman Cohen sleep at night? $6.5 million -- the product of a 30 per cent raise.
He made $17.4 million last year.
With shares down, Armstrong took a 40 per cent hit to his salary. The good news? He still made $15.3 million.
The namesake of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia saw her salary drop to $5.9 million -- which includes allowances for private security ($119,039), a driver ($55,725), and a trainer ($29,538).
That was a 33.5 per cent raise for the CBS Corp. head and included $3 million in 'other compensation.' Moonves makes six times more than his exec colleagues.
The Viacom CEO made $84.5 million, which includes, among other things, $118,000 for a private plane. That's nearly 8 times more than the other top Viacom execs. Well, we guess M. Night Shyamalan's just going to take all the blame for 'The Last Airbender.'
