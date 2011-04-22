Triple-Digit Raises! Insane Perks! Check Out The Compensation Packages Of These 10 Media Moguls

Hey, media executives not featured in this slideshow! Time to renegotiate your contracts.



These heavyweights are pulling down eye-popping salaries and incredible perks.

(And the swag isn’t always proportionate to the success — some people are living in the lap of luxury even if their companies are struggling.)

Buzz Lightyear has made Bob Iger a very rich man. After a fiscal year that saw the over-$1 billion grossing releases of 'Alice In Wonderland' and 'Toy Story: 3,' Disney CEO Iger's salary jumped 24 per cent to $29.6 million -- which is more than three times that of the company's next-highest-paid execs. Memories of a near-bankruptcy at Sirius XM are behind CEO Mel Karmazin. 2009 was a dire year -- but in 2010, Karmazin got a bonus of $8.4 million in addition to his $1.5 million salary. Live Nation's Irving Azoff got his on the side. It's not Azoff's $1.9 million salary that's nuts. It's not even his $5 million bonus. It's his $13.8 million in 'other compensation.' Lyor Cohen's company is struggling -- but Lyor Cohen is not. Warner Music Group's stock is struggling -- and the company is flailing under all the pressures of the music industry in its current state. What's helping vice-chairman Cohen sleep at night? $6.5 million -- the product of a 30 per cent raise. Time Warner CEO Glenn Britt's pay is four times that of his colleagues. He made $17.4 million last year. Tim Armstrong of AOL actually saw his pay fall last year. With shares down, Armstrong took a 40 per cent hit to his salary. The good news? He still made $15.3 million. Martha Stewart's salary decreased, too. The namesake of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia saw her salary drop to $5.9 million -- which includes allowances for private security ($119,039), a driver ($55,725), and a trainer ($29,538). Last year, he got a 34.4 per cent raise, bringing his pay to $26.3 million. Les Moonves made -- wow -- $57.7 million. That was a 33.5 per cent raise for the CBS Corp. head and included $3 million in 'other compensation.' Moonves makes six times more than his exec colleagues. Drumroll, please: Philippe Dauman got a 149% pay increase. The Viacom CEO made $84.5 million, which includes, among other things, $118,000 for a private plane. That's nearly 8 times more than the other top Viacom execs. Well, we guess M. Night Shyamalan's just going to take all the blame for 'The Last Airbender.' Now check out the comedic stylings of one Brian Williams. Click here to see Williams' funnyman rise at NBC >>

