Martha Stewart Uses 3 iPads

Not one, not two…

Photo: WikiCommons

Martha Stewart travels with three iPads, reports Mashable in an interview with the domestic icon.What is each one for? The context is a little unclear from the interview, but it sounds like one is just for magazines, one is for watching movies, and one is for writing and emailing.



We’re unsure why she wouldn’t use a single iPad for all of these activities.

Also in her electronics arsenal:

Two BlackBerrys — one for phone calls, one for emails and Twitter

An iPhone for taking pictures when she’s forgotten her camera

Two Canon cameras for taking pictures for her blog

