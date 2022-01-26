Martha Stewart says Ina Garten’s advice to drink ‘more large cosmos’ during the pandemic is ‘not charming’

Martha Stewart said Ina Garten’s advice to drink ‘more large cosmos’ during the pandemic was ‘not charming.’ Denis Contreras/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®/Loyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Ina Garten delighted fans when she revealed her pandemic habits include drinking “more large cosmos.”

But Martha Stewart wasn’t impressed with Garten’s advice, calling it “not charming.”

“I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” Stewart added.

Ina Garten delighted fans earlier this month when she revealed that one of her daily habits to get through the pandemic is drinking “more large cosmos.”

But one person who wasn’t impressed with Garten’s advice was none other than Martha Stewart.

“I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” Stewart told People while promoting her new chardonnay, Martha’s Chard. “To me, that’s not charming.”

“To me, it’s continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren,” she added.

Garten first made headlines when she shared her pandemic advice on an Instagram video posted by Reese Witherspoon.

In the clip, Witherspoon said she was inspired to think about daily habits and how they can “really change your life” after reading the book “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. She then asked followers to share habits that have improved their own lives.

While Witherspoon’s habits include starting the day with a big glass of water and being in bed by 10 p.m. (“no late-night TV binges”), Garten was happy to admit that her daily habits are very different.

“That sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL,” Garten commented on Witherspoon’s Instagram post. “My formula is easier to follow.”

Garten then went on to list her top four daily habits:

Drink more large cosmos Stay up late watching addictive streaming series Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book Spend more time (safely) with people you love

“In a pandemic, I do what I can,” she continued, adding some heart emojis at the end.

Garten’s advice definitely caught people’s attention, receiving more than 4,000 likes and 200 comments — many of which praised her for being an “icon” and an “idol.” The “Barefoot Contessa” star was similarly praised in April 2020, when she posted a video of herself making a huge cosmopolitan at 9 a.m. and joked “it’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.”

But Stewart told People that she’s “not a big drinker,” preferring instead to “get up early every single day.”

“I have a lot of energy and a lot of curiosity,” she said. “I live on a farm, so the farm life starts early. At 7 a.m. we’re all at work — snow, rain, sunshine, we’re here. Animals don’t wait.”

Stewart actually became a quarantine hero when she posted a drunk Instagram comment on a clip of baby chicks just days after Garten shared her iconic cosmo video.

The lifestyle expert appeared to try and impart some advice to an Instagram account called The Best Little Hen House in Texas, although exactly what she meant remains unclear.

“M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily,” she wrote. “And keep the heat Iss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??”

It wasn’t long before Stewart realized her comment made no sense, but she took it all in her stride at the time — admitting she had opened a $US383 ($AU535) bottle of wine that night.

“What a mess,” she wrote alongside the laughing crying emoji in a new comment. “I have been drinking.”