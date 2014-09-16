Martha Stewart Disses Gwyneth Paltrow, Sheryl Sandberg, And 'Orange Is The New Black'

Martha Stewart didn’t hold much back in a new interview with Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine.

The domestic diva took the opportunity to take a few digs at some famous faces (via PageSix):

On Gwyneth Paltrow, who started lifestyle blog, Goop:

“She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

Stewart wouldn’t comment on actress Blake Lively’s new lifestyle blog Preserve, but her senior vice president, Kevin Sharkey, said:

“I don’t get the sense she’s credible. She’s enthusiastic, but she’s not credible.”

Stewart did, however, speak openly about Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” philosophy:

“Too much time is spent . . . Isn’t ‘leaning in’ spending a lot of time? . . . I think being entrepreneurial is something women should strive for, rather than working up the corporate ladder.”

The 73-year-old, who served five months in jail in 2004, also panned Taylor Schilling’s acting in Netflix’s prison dramedy, “Orange Is The New Black.”

“They could have done that so much better. That girl” — referring to Taylor Schilling — “is not good enough, the lead actress,” Stewart grumps. “I met the real Piper [Kerman]. She was in prison either the same time or after me, and I talked to her about it.” “I feel so sorry for all of them in prison. The system lets them down. It’s hideous. And I’m sorry I have not had the time or the real inclination to help, but right now, there is a huge movement against the penal system.”

