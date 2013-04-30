Martha Stewart Is Looking For Love On Match.com

Martha Stewart is officially on the market.



Earlier today on the “Today” show, the 71-year-old admitted to Matt Lauer that she had almost joined Match.com. She had been single for several years after a long-term relationship, and wanted to get back into the dating game.

“I started to laugh halfway down the page. It was, like, impossible,” Stewart told Lauer. “I want to do my real thing.”

But she is giving the matchmaking website another try after speaking to Match.com chief executive Sam Yagan on “Today” on Monday. The media mogul said she wasn’t looking for her next husband, but something a little more casual.

“I’d like to have breakfast with somebody,” Stewart said. “I’d like to go to bed with somebody. Sleep with somebody.”

As for what she’s looking for in a beau? “Energetic, outdoors-ish, really smart,” she said. “Successful is important.”

Though she was originally going to sign up with her real name and picture, Yagan discouraged her, saying it would be distracting and hard for people to initially get to know her.

“And I might get some crazies,” Stewart added.

